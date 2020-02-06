advertisement

A star-studded charity game on Saturday at the Sydney Cricket Ground to support Australian forest fire fighting was canceled because heavy rain is expected.

Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting should be released to lead the teams to raise money for the victims of the flames that started in September, which killed at least 33 people and destroyed thousands of homes.

The game was planned as a curtain for the final of the Twenty20 Big Bash League, but with expected downpours, Cricket Australia (CA) said it was no longer possible.

“Change of plans! To ensure that the SCG is in the best possible shape for the BBL final, we have decided not to continue the Bushfire Cricket Bash on Saturday in the SCG, ”CA tweeted late Wednesday.

CA added that alternative options for the charity game would be considered. 20,000 tickets for the expected double header were sold within just 24 hours.

International legends such as Wasim Akram, Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh should collaborate with former Australian stars such as Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Michael Clarke, Shane Watson and Justin Langer.

All game winnings and funds go to the Australian Red Cross’s Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

The Sydney Sixers will meet either the Melbourne Stars or Sydney Thunder in the BBL final depending on the weather.

