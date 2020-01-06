advertisement

Two more people were missing in remote parts of the Australian state of New South Wales when rain and cooler temperatures provided welcome relief to Australian communities fighting forest fires on Monday.

However, the rain also posed challenges for fire departments as they attempted to complete strategic burns to prepare for higher temperatures that are forecast for later in the week.

Developments came when Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who was struggling with a PR disaster to deal with the crisis, announced an increase in funding of AUD 2 billion (EUR 1.2 billion) to support the relief effort ,

Several Hollywood stars used the Golden Globes Awards to express their support for Australia in the wake of the ongoing fires. Some said the situation was clear evidence of the need to do more about climate change.

Australia’s forest fires that started in September have so far scorched an area the size of Croatia, killed at least 24 people, and destroyed around 2,000 homes.

In New South Wales (NSW), Australia’s most populous state, more than 135 fires continued, including nearly 70 that were not recorded. The land fire department warned that the rain would extinguish the largest and most dangerous flames before conditions worsened again this week.

air quality

The Australian capital Canberra had the worst air quality of any major city in the world on Monday morning, as a forest fire was fueled nearby.

The Home Office, which is responsible for coordinating the country’s response to disasters, urged all non-critical staff to stay at home because of the poor air quality.

“With the milder weather conditions, this is a wonderful relief for everyone, the firefighters, the rescue workers, but also the communities affected by the fires,” Shane Fitzsimmons, Commissioner of the NSW Rural Fire Service, told reporters.

“But there are also some real challenges when it comes to implementing tactical and strategic setbacks and other techniques to control these fires.”

NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said there was no room for complacency.

“Unfortunately, it turned out overnight that two people were not registered in New South Wales,” she said at a press conference.

The fires have become a kind of PR disaster for Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Mr. Morrison announced on Saturday that he would send 3,000 Army, Navy and Air Force reservists to help fight the fires. He also committed to lease fire-fighting aircraft from overseas.

But the measures have done little to suppress criticism that he acted slowly, despite downplaying the need to tackle climate change, which experts say is helping to fuel the sources of the fire.

Australians know to expect summer forest fires. But the flames arrived earlier this year, fueled by the drought and the hottest and driest year in the country ever.

Scientists say that global warming has undoubtedly played an important role in feeding the fires, along with factors such as very dry vegetation and trees and strong winds.

Mr. Morrison, who has been rejected for his past statements that minimized the need to deal with climate change, has distracted criticism as he attempted to change his tone.

He was often criticized for spending family vacations in Hawaii at the start of the forest fire crisis, and for being distracted at times because the disaster escalated and resources were slow to use.

His handling of the use of reservists also met with criticism. Commissioner Fitzsimmons, who heads the fight in NSW, said he learned about the operation through media reports.

‘Disappointing’

“It can rightly be said that it was disappointing and somewhat surprising to hear this in public announcements when one of our worst days this season was with the second highest number of concurrent warning fires in New South Wales history,” he said.

Mr. Morrison was also forced to defend a video released on social media on Saturday that promoted the deployment of reservists and the government’s response to the forest fires.

At the Golden Globes, support messages for Australia came from stars such as Ellen DeGeneres, Patricia Arquette and the Australian-born Cate Blanchett.

Russell Crowe, born in New Zealand, but a longtime Australian, was unable to attend since he was home to take precautions against the fires. Crowe won a Golden Globe for his role in The Loudest Voice and sent a message that Jennifer Aniston read on stage.

It said: “Make no mistake, the tragedy that is happening in Australia is due to climate change. We have to act on a scientific basis, convert our global employees to renewable energies and respect our planet for its unique and amazing place. This way we all have a future. Thank you very much. ”- PA

