Rural residents in drought-stricken areas in southern Queensland celebrate the full water tanks of the weekend rainfall.

Due to the rain, the nationwide fire ban for national parks and forests was lifted this week.

Stanthorpe recorded more than 75mm from Friday, days after the region officially ran out of water.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said many rural residents in the area have filled their water tanks with the rain.

There was direct rain in the city’s main water supply, Storm King Dam, but a lack of river drainage has kept the dam almost empty.

But Dobie says that any further rainfall would have to be significant to break the drought.

“We need water for six months to stop trucking,” Dobie told AAP on January 20.

“The dam was given water for a week, but any rain can see an outflow into the dam.”

She said that donations from individuals and businesses to the region helped residents and businesses survive.

“Some of our people wouldn’t have gotten this far without them,” said Dobie.

The state government is finalizing plans for a pipeline to transport water from Toowoomba to Stanthorpe.

It is expected to cost millions of dollars and will be built by the end of the year when it gets budget approval.

On Monday, the Queensland Department of the Environment lifted the nationwide fire ban since November after severe fires.

The fire ban was lifted in accordance with the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service, which canceled local fire bans, taking into account recent rains.

However, fire bans still exist in the North Burnett, South Burnett, Bundaberg, Fraser Coast, Noosa and Sunshine Coast areas.

Further storms are expected for southeast Queensland after up to 350 mm of rain has fallen in some areas.

Brisbane was able to see up to 30 mm of rain on Monday, according to the Weather Bureau, which also forecasts heat waves across the state for much of the week.

Heavy falls caused flash floods at weekends that blocked large roads and caused delays.

After the weekend rain, dam levels rose about 1 percent across the state.

The small Nerang Dam in the Gold Coast hinterland is almost full. Seqwater has filled the dam 96 percent, after 72.5 percent on Friday.

The Leslie Harrison Dam near Warwick is nearly 60 percent, after 53.9 percent, according to Seqwater.

