Kristina Webb @KristinaWebb

Saturday

December 28, 2019 at 6:33 pm

The Herbie Pennell final with 18 goals should start at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, but the conditions on site were not safe for the game, the Polo Club said in a press release on Saturday.

Several days of rainy weather led to the cancellation of the opening game of the season at the International Polo Club Palm Beach in Wellington.

“IPC’s top priority is the safety and well-being of players and horses, and the field is not adequately conditioned for high-level competition,” said the venue.

While the rain brought the Kibosh to the competition, brunch will continue at the member’s Mallet Grille and Veuve Clicquot Pavilion, said IPC. This will be good news for many – the event is about both the social scene and sport.

If you bought a green seat in the stadium for the Sunday game, the tickets can be carried over to the next week.

The next game is the Iglehart Cup, which will take place this weekend. The Joe Barry Cup follows and then the three-week Ylvisaker Cup.

For more information or to transfer a ticket, call 561-282-5334.

