The Scranton / Wilkes-Barre RailRiders introduced John Adams as the team’s new Team President on Wednesday. Adams comes to Moosic from the Arena Football League, where he served as president of the Philadelphia Soul and then the entire AFL.

Graduated from Bucktail Area High School and Lock Haven University, the resident of Renovo takes over from one of the most successful minor league franchises in the country. Adams will continue and build on that success.

“I’m not really interested in coming here and being part of a situation where we remain status quo, let’s go ahead and do what we’ve always done,” Adams said. “I believe with this market, this ownership group and having the best brand in baseball, all combined together and the community here is that we should be the top minor league baseball organization across the country. When people talk about different things teams in the minor league baseball and how exciting and fun and creative and innovative are minor league baseball teams, my goal is to make them think of the Scranton / Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. “

