Via Rail has stated that the rail service will take about 36 hours to resume after the solidarity blockades have disappeared, according to CTV News.

On Wednesday, Marie-Anna Murat, a spokeswoman for the company, said, “Via Rail is working with the infrastructure owner on the specifics of restarting the service which is estimated to take at least 36 hours from the time the line was cleared.”

The company announced on Tuesday that all services from Via Rail will be canceled from Toronto-Ottawa and Toronto-Montreal by Thursday.

The protesters have been active for many days and triggered a lot of travel interference across Canada. Protests are being held to show support for those of the Wet’suwet Nation who do not want the pipeline built on their land.

The 20 gang bands selected along the pipeline route have allowed Coastal Gas permission to follow with the pipeline. However, there are some heirs who do not want the 670-kilometer pipeline project to pass.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touched on the subject in Senegal, saying, “We recognize the important democratic right – and will always defend it” of peaceful protests. This is an important part of our democracy in Canada, but we are also a rule of law state and we need to make sure those laws are respected. “

“That is why I am encouraging all parties to dialogue to resolve this matter as soon as possible,” he said.

It has now been five days since the rail service was active. According to Via Rail, approximately 34,000 passengers will have been dissatisfied with the 223 trains they had to cancel.

“We know that this unfortunate situation has an impact on our commuter travel plans and apologize for the inconvenience it is causing,” Via Rail said.

“We encourage them, if they have to travel to the affected areas over the next 2 days, to use alternative modes of transport.”

The conflict started last week when the RCMP entered Wetsuwet land trying to stop protesters from obstructing the roads.

Via said, “as the blockade continues near New Hazelton, B.C., normal rail activities are interrupted between Prince Rupert-Prince George, in both directions until further notice.”

The company also made it clear that they would give customers full refunds for their annoyance and due to the amount of requests this could take about ten days for some.