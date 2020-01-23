advertisement

With the help of Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, the former Oakland Raiders announced the change of their official name to become the Las Vegas Raiders Wednesday, at the site of their new home.

“I proclaim this January 22, 2020, as the day to celebrate the renaming of the Las Vegas Raiders,” said Sisolak of Allegiant Stadium before the team unveiled a banner with the new name.

“The Raiders were born in Oakland and played 13 seasons in L.A. Both cities will always be part of our DNA, but, today, we begin a new chapter in our storied history,” owner Mark Davis said from the podium. “For today, January 22, 2020, we are now the Las Vegas Raiders. And, today, Las Vegas officially becomes the capital of our nation.”

Several players, past and present, were on the alert for the announcement, and they took turns on the stage to help hammer a stake bearing a sign that read, “Las Vegas Raiders est. 2020.” The group included quarterback Derek Carr and former Super Bowl quarterback Jim Plunkett.

The Raiders were approved to relocate from Oakland in March 2017 and played their last three seasons in Oakland during the construction of their $ 1.9 billion stadium in Las Vegas.

The team is expected to officially transfer its facilities and operations to Las Vegas sometime this season. The NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas in late April. Construction on the stadium is expected to be completed in July.

The relocation is the third in the Raiders history, as they moved from Oakland to Los Angeles in 1982 and then back to Oakland in 1995. Since joining the NFL, there have been only six other relocations.

The Raiders owe a $ 378,000,000 relocation fee. Sport Business Daily reported last month that NFL owners gave the team permission to exceed the league’s $ 350 million mandate debt limit as it moves through the relocation process.

