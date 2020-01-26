advertisement

Spain’s Jon Rahm sent the rest of the field quite a statement on Saturday, shooting the best round of the day and completing 54 holes in total lead at the Farmers Insurance Space at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, Calif.

Starting the day in 11th place and five lead shots, Rahm fired from the gate with a birdie at a number and an eagle at No. 1. 2, both par 4s. In the second hole of 395 yards, Rahm ran for 111 yards to put him in 8th under 16-hole tournament to come out.

He would make the par-5 sixth bird and par-5 ninth to make the turn in the 5 sub, then birdie par-5 13 and par-16 16 to complete his free round without five birds and an eagle .

“We all try to show up to a golf tournament thinking we are the best player that week and we can do it and it’s just a matter of displaying it,” Rahm said, according to PGATour.com. “So I hope I can continue to play well, do it tomorrow and I can come back here and tell you I was the best player that week.”

Ryan Palmer, who started the day in first place after his 10-year-old under 62 on Friday, hits a shot behind Rahm at 11-under overall after 1-under 71.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy is one of four golfers at 9 under his chase from 5-under 67 in Round 3. Korea’s Sung Kang (67), as well as Cameron Champ (68) and Harry Higgs (69) also sit three strokes from the edge. The seven golfers are another attack, including Brandt Snedeker, who started the day in second place, two strokes behind Palmer. Snedeker shot an equal 72 on Saturday.

Tiger Woods, who started the day tied for 17th and six shots from the lead, fired a 3-under par 69 to finish in 7th-under 209 and will move to the final round tied for 14th. After four birdies in the front of the ninth, Woods had a touchdown in the back of the ninth to go along with eight pars, but made two saves on the sand and strangled his longest kiss of the day to save par in the No. 18.

“It was important to make that attack to save the round there to the bottom and get some kind of positive momentum tomorrow,” Woods told CBS broadcast shortly after his round.

Woods, whose eight Torrey Pines victories include the US Open 2008, is looking for a record 83rd PGA Tour win. He currently shares the record with Sam Snead.

