Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will be without Raheem Sterling “for weeks” and he cannot be sure that the striker will be fit for the Champions League trip against Real Madrid.

England international Sterling suffered a thigh injury in the Premier League loss at Tottenham on Sunday and will miss the home game against West Ham this weekend.

The city has not specified the severity of the damage Sterling has suffered, and Guardiola has given no guarantee that the 25-year-old will be operational again by the end of February.

City has a short break after the game against West Ham. The next game will take place on February 22 against Leicester City. Four days later, 13-time European champions Madrid will meet in Santiago Bernabeu.

Losing a potential match winner like Sterling would be a heavy blow to City’s hopes of beating the LaLiga leader.

When asked about Sterling’s situation, Guardiola said to a press conference: “Of course it will take weeks, but we will see Leicester, Madrid and the rest of the games. I don’t know at the moment.

“It’s a problem. [Injuries are] always a problem, but that’s what it is.”

Guardiola said such injury injuries are “particularly unfortunate for the players.”



The healthy problem



Leroy Sane needed time to develop confidence in his right knee before returning to City after a six-month break, Guardiola said.

The German winger suffered cruciate ligament damage in the Community Shield collision against Liverpool in August, which forced him out of the game and ended the conversation about an upcoming move to Bayern Munich.

Bayern are reported to continue to love Sane, as the 24-year-old has been impressed by Schalke, City and internationally over the past five years.

City is determined to be careful with a player who is a valuable asset, and although Sane may be battling for first team football in the coming weeks, Guardiola will not speed up this process.

“If you have an injury, especially this for six months … you need to regain the pace, the rhythm, the confidence in your body, in your knee, don’t think about the injury.

“It takes time. It’s not like an ankle or a muscle injury, for example. Injury to the knee always takes time.

“It takes weeks [which is important] that the operation was perfect and he is recovering incredibly well. Hopefully he will come back stronger than before, but at the moment he needs a little more time.”

