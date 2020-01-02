advertisement

Louisiana closed coach Billy Napier until 2025 with a two-year contract on Thursday.

The Ragin ‘Cajuns won a record 10 school games and advanced to the Sun Belt Convention title game in 2019. They will end the season on Monday against Miami (Ohio) at the LendingTree Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

“We are very excited to announce this addition to Coach Napier,” athletic director Bryan Maggard said in a news release. “He has taken our football program to new heights, and we look forward to continued success under his leadership.”

Napier’s contract was previously extended by one year in October.

“The vision and support from our University leadership has been tremendous,” Napier said in the release. . “..This extension will help us continue to work daily in our process and improve our team.”

Napier, 40, was named the Sun Belt Coach of the Year for 2019. He brings a 17-10 record to Monday’s game.

Prior to taking over in Lafayette, La., He was an assistant coach at Arizona State, Alabama, Colorado State, Clemson and South Carolina State.

