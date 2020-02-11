advertisement

The first name for this year’s electric picnic has slipped into the net – and it’s a big one.

Although the official lineup has not yet been revealed, rage rock icons Rage Against the Machine have appeared to confirm themselves for the festival with the announcement of a world tour last night.

After a long tour across the United States, they will travel to Europe for a multitude of festival dates. This includes Ireland’s biggest festival at Stradbally on September 4.

Given their caliber, we can make an educated guess that Zach de la Rocha et co. will be headliners on Friday evening. The festival runs from September 4 to 6.

The group, formed in 1991, took a break in 2011 but announced its intention to meet and tour last November.

Electric Picnic 2020 is already sold out. The official program announcement usually takes place around mid / late March – so watch this space for more.

