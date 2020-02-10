advertisement

They are the first act to confirm that they will be playing at the festival.

Rage Against the Machine have announced that they will be playing at Electric Picnic in 2020.

The Bang announced a long list of tour dates that will take them around the world all year round.

And one of the stops they will make is Stradbally, Laois on September 4th.

advertisement

Massive news for all Irish fans of the legendary band.

The seven-month term begins in March in Texas and ends in Vienna in September.

It is the first time since 2011 that the legendary LA band toured together.

The EP confirmed the message on Monday evening:

** ANNOUNCED ONLY ** ANGRY AGAINST THE MACHINE ** # EP20 **

We are overjoyed that one of the most incredible live acts in the world has come to Stradbally this September! pic.twitter.com/DCaCIHKzvD

– Electric picnic (@EPfestival) February 10, 2020

As so often at the gigantic festival, tickets for Electric Picnic are already sold out. This is despite the fact that capacity has been increased this year.

The band also confirmed that through ticketing, volunteering, and band donations, they will be working with several charities and activists throughout the tour.

In addition, 100% of all proceeds from their concerts in El Paso, Las Cruces and Phoenix go to immigration rights organizations. Sound guys.

Visit their website for more information.

advertisement