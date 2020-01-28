advertisement

We’ll kill on behalf of to see them play in Ireland.

While every single Irish fan of Rage Against The Machine tries to stay calm like a bomb when the band sees them again, Zack de la Rocha and Co. are pushing ahead with their plans to wake the audience everywhere.

That’s because RATM will headline this year’s Boston Calling Music Festival.

The band enters the stage on Saturday, May 23rd and will join the previously announced headliners Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

advertisement

Apart from that, the socio-political rock kings will cause chaos when they testify in front of an audience at the Firefly Music Festival in Denver in June.

The band have not yet announced any European dates, but the fact that they are expanding their list of gigs is a good sign.

The band, who last played together in 2011, will play a handful of US shows in spring 2020, but considering their previous reunion tours, this schedule fits as they played seven gigs in North America before heading to New Zealand made. Japan stage of their tour, then the European one.

Their North American tour started in April 2007 and they landed in Ireland on July 13, 2008 to play Oxegen. Her appearance in Punchestown was the last of her European appearances.

RATM also returned to The Point in 2010.

At the moment, the seven dates in the US are the only gigs the band has announced, but we hope that they will follow the same route as on their last reunion tour.

It is significant that some of the largest rock and metal festivals in Europe include Rock Werchter (Belgium), Reading / Leeds (England), Glastonbury (England), Opener (Poland), Rock En Seine (France), Hurricane (Germany) – have not yet finalized all headliners and lineups.

Could Electric Picnic – or an independent RATM gig – be added to the above festivals?

We hope so.

advertisement