advertisement

Rafael Nadal produced another breathtaking season in 2019.

He won his 12th Roland Garros title. Yes, his 12th. He won his 19th Grand Slam title at the US Open in September. He led Spain to another Davis Cup win. And he ended the year at number 1 in the world.

However, this was not a highlight for the Spanish superstar, as tennis legend Jim Courier stated in a funny interview after the game in the Rod Laver Arena.

Watch over 50 sports LIVE on Kayo! Stream to your TV, phone, tablet, or computer. Only $ 25 / month, cancel at any time. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming straight away>

advertisement

Tsitsipas blames its own fans

00:53

Kurier asked Nadal what was the best thing that happened to him in 2019.

And the 33-year-old didn’t take the opportunity to collect a few brownie points.

The Spaniard Rafael Nadal celebrates the victory against the Bolivian Hugo Dellien.Source: AFP

“Well, the wedding. My wife is here, ”said Nadal before the crowd broke out.

“I have to take care of my answers now. I had a very special year, didn’t I?

“All the results, all the experiences that I have had around the world were unforgettable.”

Nadal pushed the Bolivian Hugo Dellien aside in 6-2, 6-3 and 6-0 in just over two hours to advance to the second round.

advertisement