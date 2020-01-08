advertisement

Rafael Nadal, number 1 in the world, insisted that on Wednesday he did not focus on comparing Roger Federer’s record at the Australian Open this month with Glam Slam.

The 33-year-old won the French and US Open titles last year, setting a record 20 for his Swiss rival.

Federer has been at the top of the list since 2009 when he overtook Pete Sampras’ benchmark of 14 after winning a five-sentence thriller over Andy Roddick at Wimbledon.

A Nadal triumph in Melbourne could set the stage for a new landmark at Roland Garros, where he will be a hot favorite for his 12 French Open titles.

But the Spaniard downplayed the potential historical impact after leading Spain into the quarter-finals of the ATP Cup.

“I honestly don’t think much about Federer’s record,” said Nadal.

“My only goal is to continue playing good tennis, enjoying this sport and being happy. And if that happens and I stay healthy, the goal is to continue creating opportunities for the events that I’m going to play. “

Nadal’s immediate focus is on leading the Spanish championship title at the first ATP Cup.

Undefeated Spain qualified for the round of 16 in Sydney after beating Nadal Japan in Group B in Perth and not losing a set of their three games.

However, the 19-time Grand Slam winner was pushed by the formally strong world number 72 Yoshihito Nishioka before he won 7: 6 (7: 4), 6: 4 in two hours and seven minutes.

Nadal made 36 casual mistakes and at times looked tired when meeting on the first day in Spain under Perth’s warm conditions.

“It was the first experience of heat here in Australia, so we played in tough conditions and it was tough,” he said. “I played against a player who set the season ablaze. It was an important win for me and the team.”

