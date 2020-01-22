advertisement

Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee knows greatness when he hears it. The hip-hop superstar mobilized to show great respect Eminem‘The name of.

Key facts: On Tuesday evening, Swae contacted Twitter to call Marshall Mathers a certified legend.

Eminem is a legend

– Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) January 22, 2020

Key details: Last Thursday evening, Em shocked the fans by abandoning the unexpected solo effort.

It’s your funeral… # MusicToBeMurderedBy Out Now – https://t.co/q4TAFJUVGV pic.twitter.com/6PqnTjCKgu

– Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) January 17, 2020

Wait, there is more: Slim Shady also revealed the inspiration behind the title and illustration of the LP.

Inspired by the master, Uncle Alfred! #MusicToBeMurderedBy pic.twitter.com/ilXAjJtqzV

– Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) January 17, 2020

Before you leave: On Friday, Eminem blessed fans with his new video clip on the subject of gun control “Darkness”.

Rae Sremmurd Swae Lee Crowns Slim Shady’s post: “Eminem is a legend” appeared first.

