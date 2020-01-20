advertisement

If you are a Radiohead fan, you will be aware that browsing their official website has been a daunting task in the past.

They may be one of the biggest groups in the world, but Radiohead.com has been – as they said in a tweet themselves this morning – “infuriating and informative and unpredictable”.

However, there is good news – they have launched a new archive that documents each release, illustration, promotional video and even the merchandise that was / is on sale with each album release.

They’ve also reprinted a number of old t-shirts from each album that will start shipping early next month – so if there’s a t-shirt you’ve been waiting for years but can’t get your hands on , it’s your lucky day.

advertisement

From Pablo Honey in 1993 to A Moon Shaped Pool in 2016, everything is there.

You can even print your own library card.

The biggest question is whether this new archive is a sign that the group is preparing for another new version in 2020 … but given that they have done things their way for a long time, it is an assumption .

For now at least, fans are very excited to have added two rare tracks to the streaming services to mark the launch of the Radiohead Public Library.

Listen to their 1992 EP ‘Drill’, the 2005 song ‘I Want None of This’ and the 2011 remix EP ‘TKOL RMX 8’ below:

.

advertisement