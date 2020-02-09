advertisement

The scientists are amazed by a mysterious object 500 million light years away That is, signals are sent every 16 days that hit the earth,

Although scientists don’t know what is causing the phenomenon, they recognize it as the first reliable pattern for rapid radio bursts in space.

Scientists have been confused by such signals since their discovery in 2007 because until now none of the fast radio waves examined had shown a steady pace.

However, this new phenomenon changes all of this because it emits a certain pattern that emits one to two radio bursts per hour for four days and then stops for a little more than 12 days. The cycle then repeats on day 16, suggesting that something is controlling them.

Duncan Lorimer, astrophysicist at West Virginia University in Morgantown and co-discoverer of the first fast radio burst, said according to Science News:

This is very important. It may take us in an interesting direction to get to the bottom of these repeaters.

The outbreaks were recently attributed to a spiral galaxy nearly 500 million light-years from Earth when astrophysicists discovered the pattern using data from the Canadian radio telescope CHIME [Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment] in British Columbia.

A possible explanation for the way in which this particularly fast radio burst repeats its cycle could be that it orbits something else, e.g. B. a star or a black hole. In this case, the 16-day cycle can provide information about how often the star or black hole is directed towards the earth.

Alternatively, a companion’s star winds could periodically amplify or block the radio pulses, which could also explain why not every 16-day cycle generates bursts.

Both explanations imply that repeating rapid bursts may be associated with something else, although Dongzi Li – an astrophysicist at the University of Toronto – and colleagues are unwilling to rule out objects in their own right.

While the team of scientists may not know exactly what is causing the rapid radio bursts, they are ruling out certain options – d. H. Aliens.

If it were an extraterrestrial beacon, it would, in my opinion, emit faster because a 16 day period is not efficient for communication. Imagine you get a signal every 16 days – it would take forever to get a message.

At least that’s a relief.

Future scans of the spiral galaxy could help astronomers solve this riddle and narrow down the possible explanations for the repeated rapid radio bursts.

Let’s hope this is the case!

