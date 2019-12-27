advertisement

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – Don Imus, the broadcast provocateur who has been a staple of morning car radio for decades, died Friday at College Station, Texas after being hospitalized on Christmas Eve. He was 79 years old.

Imus withdrew from his national syndicate show “Imus in the Morning” in March 2018. He was known to fans as “I-Man” who boasted in his words of politics, pop culture and other hot topics.

But Imus faced a burden of criticism and lost some of its national platforms in 2007 after it made racially divisive comments about members of the Rutgers University basketball team, calling them “headless hos.” He later met with team members and apologized in person

advertisement

“I wasn’t trying to be wild,” Imus told CBS News last year about his long term as a radio personality. “Just as I thought. My feeling was then, and now is, if they didn’t want what I did, get someone else to do it.”

advertisement