Conservative radio show host Rush Limbaugh announced Monday that he has been diagnosed with “advanced lung cancer” but plans to continue making his program “as normal and as competent” as he can while undergoing treatment.

Limbaugh, 69, said on the air that he first realized something was wrong on the January 12th birthday weekend as he began to experience shortness of breath. He said his diagnosis was confirmed on January 20th by two medical institutions.

Otherwise, Limbaugh told his listeners, he was for the time being “experiencing zero symptoms”.

A pillar of American radio talk and culture wars for more than 30 years, Limbaugh said he would be absent from broadcasting for “the next two days as we figure out the course of action treatment and have undergone further testing.”

“But as I said, I’ll be here as soon as I can,” he added. He said he hoped to return to the airwaves Thursday.

The radio traveler began his announcement expressing concern about talking about himself, then went on to say, “I have to tell you something that today I wish I didn’t have to tell you.”

“The upshot is that I’ve been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer,” he said. The gasp that he thought might be asthma came up, he said, which was “a pulmonary problem involving malignancy”. He did not mention a prediction.

Limbaugh has been a leading voice of the political right and a nematic of the left since he began appearing in 1985 in the midst of Ronald Reagan’s Republican revolution, a man he has called “the greatest president of the 20th century.” th “.

Casting a provocative, populist brand of social and political conservatism, Limbaugh has commanded a weekly audience of about 20 million listeners – he calls them “heads of the dot” – during a three-hour daily broadcast on some 600 radio stations on all over the United States.

Detectives such as former Liberal Senator Al Franken – a first-time comedian who wrote a book titled “Rush Limbaugh is a Big Fat Liar” – have criticized him as a divisive figure who regularly distorts facts.

However, Limbaugh’s success helped shape the Republican party’s agenda in the media and sparked a wave of conservative commentators on radio, television and the Internet, among them Bill O’Reilly, Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck and Alex Jones.

Much of Limbaugh’s appeal has been attributed to his ardent, lively style and his delight in bowing to liberals.

He coined the term “feminist-Nazis” to invalidate women’s rights groups and once said that “the difference between Los Angeles and yogurt is that yogurt comes with less fruit.”

Limbaugh has experienced a variety of medical problems over the past two decades, including a hearing loss returned by a cochlear implant, as well as an addiction to prescription medications that reduced her to rehab for several weeks in 2003. (Writing and reporting by Steve Gorman in Culver City, California; additional reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Culver City; Editing by Tom Brown and Bill Berkrot)

