Archbishop of Kampala Dr. Cyprian Lwanga (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – The Catholic Archbishop of Kampala, Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, announced that all priests under his jurisdiction would hold three-year contracts, subject to renewal.

In the directive issued at a high-level meeting with the clergy and senior executive committees of the parishes of Rubaga Cathedral in Kampala on Saturday February 1, 2020, Archbishop Lwanga stated that every priest, whether he be a pastor or a pastor, will be required to serve for three years in a parish, a school or a given region. From there, his contract can then be renewed for another three years, after which he will be transferred to another area. He said that no priest will be allowed to serve beyond two three-year terms in a parish.

According to current practice, priests serve in a parish or a given institution without limit of years. But the Archbishop put an end to this, arguing that it was intended to motivate priests, keep them active and also promote results-oriented service in the church.

During the same meeting, all the priests present signed their three-year contracts while others were transferred to other parishes. Details on transfers will soon be available on this site.

At the same meeting, he also ordered that no practicing Christian or Catholic be allowed to receive Holy Communion by hand.

He also decreed that the Holy Mass would no longer be celebrated in homes, as is the current norm, with the aim of “repelling abuses in the liturgical life of the Church”.

The directives are contained in a decree that he published on Saturday, February 1, 2020, following a high-level meeting with the clergy and the steering committees of the parishes of Rubaga Cathedral in Kampala. A decree (Latin: decretum) is an order or law made by a higher authority for the direction of others.

Previously, Catholics received the Eucharist by the palm of their hand or by mouth. But under the new decree, the priest will be authorized to distribute the Holy Eucharist (bread) only by mouth. Archbishop Lwanga declared that the measure conforms to the liturgical and canonical norms of the Universal Church under canon law 392: 2.

“From now on, it is forbidden to distribute or receive Holy Communion in the hands. The Mother Church enjoins us to celebrate the Most Holy Eucharist with the highest distinction (Can. 898). Because of the many reported cases of dishonor of the Eucharist that have been associated with receiving the Eucharist in the hands, it is gratifying to return to the most respectful method of receiving the Eucharist on the tongue, ”reads we partly in the letter.

The priests of the Archdiocese of Kampala as Mgr. Lawrence Ssemusu (L) Fr. Kiibi Kateregga (C) and Fr. Raymond Kalenzi (L) will now only serve a maximum of 6 years in a single station (PHOTO / File).

Previously, many Christians also held masses at home, but under the new arrangement, these masses were restricted to avoid holding them in unsacred places.

“The celebration of the Eucharist must take place in a sacred place, unless there is imperative necessity (Can. 932 91). According to this canonical norm, the Eucharist must now be celebrated in designated sacred places, because there are a sufficient number of these designated places in the archdiocese for this purpose, ”added the letter from the Archbishop.

Archbishop Lwanga also warns those who live together against receiving Holy Communion.

“By following the clear standards of Can. 915. It must be reaffirmed that those who live in illicit cohabitation and those who persist in a serious and manifest sin cannot be admitted to Holy Communion. In addition, in order to avoid scandal, the Eucharist must not be celebrated in the homes of people in such a situation, ”we read in part in his letter.

Priests were also asked to avoid allowing the laity to distribute Holy Communion during Mass.

“According to Church law, the ordinary minister of Holy Communion is a bishop. Presbyter or deacon (Can. 910: 91). In view of this standard, a member of the faithful who has not been designated as extraordinary minister of Communion (Can. 910§2) by the competent ecclesiastical authority is prohibited from distributing Holy Communion. In addition, before distributing Holy Communion, the extraordinary minister must first receive Holy Communion from the ordinary minister according to the standard set out in No. 1 above, ”added the letter.

The priests were also instructed to always wear the authorized sacred clothing before celebrating Mass.

“To celebrate and administer the Eucharist, priests and deacons must wear the sacred garments prescribed by the rubrics (Can. 929). According to this canonical norm, it is strictly forbidden to admit as co-celebrant, any priest who is not properly invested in the prescribed liturgical garments. Such a priest should neither concelebrate nor attend the distribution of Holy Communion. Nor should he sit in the sanctuary, but rather take his place among the faithful of the congregation. The above standards aim to rationalize the celebration of the Holy Eucharist and to curb the abuses that had started to manifest during the celebration of Mass. These standards must be followed with immediate effect, ”he added.

