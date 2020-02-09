advertisement

The Chernobyl nuclear meltdown was a devastating blow to the region, forcing massive evacuations and requiring a clean-up operation that continues to this day. It was a tragedy, but over the years it has provided some very interesting scientific opportunities, and one of the most intriguing was the discovery of a kind of fungus that had begun to make a home in the destroyed reactor.

First discovered in the early 1990s, fungi became the focal point of the study for researchers who wanted to know more about how it survived in the intense radiation from the failing reactor. It appears that the fungi not only tolerated the radiation, they absolutely loved it and actually found a way to use the radiation as energy for growth.

This opened up a whole series of exciting possibilities. The life that thrives in radiation-rich environments is not common, and if we could find a way to use the fungi or use its radiation-absorbing power for our own resources, it could be used in a variety of applications.

advertisement

NASA in particular was interested in this possibility and has been studying the fungi for years. The space agency sent eight species of fungi found in the Chernobyl reactor to the International Space Station where astronauts regularly undergo radiation levels that are tens of times more intense than on Earth.

The idea is that if scientists can figure out how fungi absorb and use the radiation, this can lead to new treatments for astronauts who start missions to the ISS, the moon and even travel deeper into the room where the risk of radiation exposure be larger over a longer timeline.

The investigation is still ongoing, but it is really a fantastic example of how something of value can be saved from even the most devastating tragedies.

Image source: Efrem Lukatsky / AP / Shutterstock

Over the past decade, Mike Wehner has reported on technology and video games, on the latest news and trends in VR, wearables, smartphones and future technology.

Mike recently served as a technical editor for The Daily Dot, and has appeared in USA Today, Time.com, and countless other web and print outlets. His love for

Reporting is second only after his gaming addiction.

. [TagsToTranslate] chernobyl

advertisement