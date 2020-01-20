advertisement

bicycles

January 20, 2020 against Kyle Field

advertisement

Rad Power Bikes starts the new year with a new model and improvements in almost the entire line of e-bikes. The big news is a completely new RadRover Step-Thru that brings the power of electric mobility to even more customers in a new build that combines the thick tires of the RadRover with a new low-step frame that makes it easier to assemble.

“The RadRover launched our company in 2015 and gave a shock to the e-bike revolution by proving that electric bikes can be durable, powerful, affordable and built for everyday adventure. Five years later we are strengthening our commitment to accessibility and usability of e-bikes with the RadRover Step-Thru, “said Mike Radenbaugh, founder and CEO of Rad Power Bikes. “This beast of a bicycle combines the robust capabilities of our flagship high-step model with a new frame style that suits the needs of more riders.”

Rad Power Bikes is the largest e-bike brand in North America, making the improvements much more exciting because their extremely affordable prices make it easy for anyone to drive electrically. We love our electric vehicles (EVs) here, but bicycles not only cause much lower emissions per mile than even EVs, but also the ability to get in shape.

Also for the new year many improvements have been made to many of his other e-bikes. To help buyers and owners keep the different configurations straight, a new naming convention is meant to simplify things with the new RadRover 5, RadMini 4, RadMini Step-Thru 2, RadCity 4 and RadCity Step-Thru 3.

Prices remain the same in a nice blessing for new buyers, with new features such as standard fenders on the RadRover and RadMini models. The RadCity has picked up new mounting points for security-oriented accessories that will make it easier for owners to keep their new installation safe wherever their travels can take them. The RadCity 4 line is also consolidated from standard and large frames to a single 18.5 ″ frame size for 2020.

The entire Rad Power Bikes line-up traditionally shares many common functions such as lights, derailleurs, batteries and the like. This standardization helps buyers of new 2020 models because Rad Power Bikes is rolling out a new halo headlight that not only looks good, but also improves visibility of the bikes from the side. A new gas pedal and a renewed aesthetic also come to the entire line-up to help the New Year sound.

The new bikes are already starting to roll out for customers in the US and Canada, so go to www.radpowerbikes.com to see if one of their new line-ups is right for you.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Kyle Field I am a techie who is passionately searching for usable ways to reduce the negative impact of my life on the planet, save money and reduce stress. Living intentionally, making conscious decisions, loving more, acting responsibly, playing. The more you know, the less you need. TSLA investor.









advertisement