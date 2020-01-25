advertisement

In a season when alleged racism is becoming more common in European football, the clash between Athletic Bilbao and Espanyol in La Liga has created more worrying situations.

After the 1-1 draw, Bilbao striker Inaki Williams claims that he was racially abused by supporters when he left the field after his substitution. The 25-year-old Spanish international referred to the incident in an interview after the game.

And here is the footage of Williams being racially abused after being replaced at Espanyol. https://t.co/fmRp8QKk9U

– Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin), January 25, 2020

I’m sad about the draw, but mostly because I’ve suffered racist insults, no black player or any player wants to hear that. It is completely out of order. People should go to games to have fun and support their team.

The Bilbao captain, Iker Muniain, was reported to have informed the referee of the incident, but was not mentioned in the referee’s match report.

There was a more worrying scene on a troubling day for La Liga, as both the Bilbao-Espanyol and Valencia-Barcelona games were affected by violent crowds outside the stadium before the game. La Ligas President Javier Tebas released a statement condemning all three incidents.

It is a journey through time in which you can travel back in time. Tenemos que acabar con ello entre TODOS. Gracias por vuestro apoyo. #NOalRacismo #SayNoToRacism ✋🏿✋🏼 pic.twitter.com/3UauFEXjH4

– IÑAKI WILLIAMS (@ Williaaams45) January 25, 2020

