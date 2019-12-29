advertisement

Tony and Calvin McEvoy plan an ambitious attack on global sprint features with Group 1 stars Hey Doc and Sunlight.

Hey Doc could fly to Dubai for the Al Quoz Sprint (1200m) on March 29th before returning via Hong Kong under quarantine conditions.

“We are still in talks about Dubai,” said Tony McEvoy. “I need to find out when we can get in and when we can get out of the quarantine.

“We want to go, but I need this information before we can make a decision.

“If all went well, we might go to Hong Kong in April to contest the Chairman’s Sprint Prize.”

Hey Doc, the winner of the Manikato Piles and the Australian Guinea Islands, devastated a third Group 1 when he was at the forefront of the Asbot Winter Botott Piles last month.

McEvoy has prepared a preliminary program for the gelding, including the Australia Stakes and Canterbury Stakes before a possible international deployment.

“If Dubai worked, he would go there and to Hong Kong,” he said.

media_cameraHey Doc takes out Manikato Stakes in The Valley in October.

“Then we look at Everest (Randwick in October).

Triple Group 1 winner Sunlight could travel to Royal Ascot depending on how she recovers from a minor operation.

The mare had to undergo surgery to remove two splinters of bone that had detached from her rail bone.

“I will not make plans until I am absolutely certain that she has fully recovered,” said McEvoy.

“She is back in the stable, but I will keep my hands off her for another three weeks.

“We take time for her and when she is done we can think of Royal Ascot.

“If she has fully recovered, we would like to go.”

McEvoy is unsure how Sunlight suffered the injury.

media_cameraMcEvoy with Sunlight in her stable in Sydney after working at Royal Randwick this year.

“She could have hit a post or been kicked by her sister (Sisstar),” said McEvoy.

“I saw a lot of horses with this disease and they recovered well from it.”

As the winner of the Coolmore Stakes, William Reid Stakes and Newmarket Handicap, Sunlight was directed in June to either the Kings Stand (1000 m) or the Diamond Jubilee Stakes (1200 m) in Ascot.

Several Australian speedsters could fly abroad next year.

Among those that are considered for overseas assignments are Yes Yes Yes, Nature Strip, Brutal and Exceedance.

POY WAITING FOR DOCTOR

Weapons apprentice Michael Poy’s hopes of taking advantage of summer opportunities rest on a medical acceptance test.

The 20-year-old Poy has produced 150 winners since 2017, but was injured in the valley on Saturday after saying goodbye to his defiant two-year-old debutant Always Chattin in the Antler Luggage Plate.

He suffered soft tissue damage to his left leg after being thrown off after the start.

The lightweight was brought to the hospital, where it was cleared of fractures.

Poy needs to be cleared up by doctors before continuing to work at Warrnambool tomorrow, where he has six mounts.

The other trainee Thomas Stockdale was suspended for eight meetings on Saturday due to eight negligent rides on the winner Play Me Now in the valley.

It was Stockdale’s second penalty on consecutive Saturdays.

Liam Riordan had to run ten races due to careless driving after Maserartie Bay switched to Knife’s Edge in the fourth straight race. It was the fifth carefree riding break for the apprentice this year.

media_cameraMichael Poy wins the Candy Cane Lane Plate together with Alburq this month.

US HOOP’S WORLD RECORD

At 54, Mike Smith has few peers in terms of fitness and skill.

With an unmatched scalp in the 26 Breeders Cup, the American jockey champion has long been a sports titan.

And now he’s playing in a league of his own after setting the world record 217 in Group 1 on board Omaha Beach in the Malibu Stakes (1,400 m) in Santa Anita.

Smith started with a Group 1 win behind Jerry Bailey’s record record.

By winning La Brea on Hard Not To Love, he quickly reached the level before Omaha Beach gave him one of the most effortless romps in his career.

“It’s very humiliating,” said Smith. “I’m just a very blessed man.

“If you are blessed with the opportunity to drive for the great people I can drive for, Mr. Mandella (Richard Manella coach), things like that happen.”

media_cameraDamien Oliver rides Tahitian Dancer (left) to victory in the Nudgee Stakes.

OLLIE’S DANCE

Like Smith, Damien Oliver could be in the twilight of his career, but his attempt to win the Listed Nudgee Stakes with Tahitian Dancer was an old memory of unchecked talent.

Moved into Barrier 12 – one from the outside – gave Oliver Shane Nicholls’ mare every opportunity to find his way in a familiar pattern before the couple steadily started to gain momentum.

The confidence of the betting ring was reflected in Tahitian Dancer’s burning 600 meters as she swept from the last to victory.

Oliver went for just one horse with a remarkably simple, calculated ride.

SADDLE ERROR

Saddling confusion seems to be a summer topic.

Just a week after Lindsay Park in Flemington was fined for saddling the wrong horses with the wrong equipment, there was a bizarre mix-up in Stony Creek.

Stewards said that coach Steve Pateman’s stable manager “did not identify the horse they saddled with the number sheet and therefore misplaced the saddle and number sheet of Diamond Geyser, trained by Belinda Simpson, on Fuse, which was in the adjacent saddle bar.”

Simpson’s stable manager also could not “identify the horse they saddled with the number cloth and therefore misplaced Steven Pateman’s saddle and Fuse number cloth on Diamond Geyser.”

Pateman and Simpson were each fined $ 500.

AGAIN ON COURSE

Fertility problems have ended Kementari’s stud career, and the Godolphin Sprinter has returned to the race track.

Randwick Guineas’ winner was inaugurated after fertility issues after his stud farm ended.

The talented but enigmatic gallop professional started breeding in 2019 with a book of more than 150 mares.

But the hopes of the Blue Army that Lonhro’s son would follow in his famous father’s footsteps soon vanished.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Due to Racing Victoria’s heat policy, the Werribee meeting on Monday was canceled. The card for eight races should start at 10:30 a.m. and be ready at 2:00 p.m.

Racing Victoria, however, decided to cancel the meeting due to extreme conditions.

Echuca and Warrnambool (starting at 2:45 p.m.) will benefit from the predicted cooler conditions on Tuesday before the focus shifts to Flemington on Wednesday.

The Group 3 Standish Handicap (1200 m) and the Listed Bagot Handicap (2800 m) are held at the headquarters.

A variety of meetings in Burrumbeet, Hanging Rock, Terang, Mornington and the picnic in Merton offer owners, coaches and jockeys different options.

Geelong holds the only meeting on Thursday before Friday in Stawell (day) and Cranbourne (night).

Action will switch to Caulfield and Wangaratta with a picnic meeting in Woolamai on Saturday before a busy week in Mornington and Warrnambool has ended.

