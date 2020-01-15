advertisement

Te Akau Shark will follow the Group 1 path that the mighty mare Winx made so famous during the autumn carnival in Sydney.

Trainer Jamie Richards and Te Akau Shark aim for the Chipping-Norton-Stakes-George-Ryder-Stakes-Queen-Elizabeth-Stakes-Treble – the same three-race champion that Winx won in 2017 with 18 and 19.

The exciting New Zealand chestnut passed a Matamata barrier test on Tuesday and took a gratifying second place behind the three-year Catalyst boom.

Part-owner Steve Mace, vice chairman of the Cronulla Sharks, said the plan for Te Akau Shark included an exhibition gallop before the gelding resumed in Group 1’s Waikato sprint on February 8.

“Te Akau Shark will then come to the Chipping Norton Stakes (February 29) in Sydney, George Ryder Stakes (March 20) and his” grand finale “will be the Queen Elizabeth Stakes (April 11),” said Mace.

“In the long term, we want to align it with the 100th Cox plate in spring.”

Te Akau Shark may have been victorious in a spring campaign with three starts, but his reputation was enhanced by second places in the Tramway Handicap and The Epsom (behind Kolding) before his third landed on Lys Gracieux and Castelvecchio in the Cox Plate.

media_cameraTe Akau Shark follows the same path towards the Queen Elizabeth Stakes as Winx. Picture: Micheal Klein

Richards did not nominate Te Akau Shark for the All Star Mile in Caulfield on March 14, as he is not ready to run the gelding on the expected fixed routes in Melbourne in the fall.

In early TAB fixed odds bets on the Queen Elizabeth Stakes, Te Akau Shark was $ 8 in the second row behind Crack Colt Castelvecchio at $ 8.

Te Akau Shark is also Kolding’s favorite at $ 8 for the Doncaster Mile on April 4, but is an unlikely starter. Richards prefers to give Te Akau Shark three weeks between starts, which is why he is getting into the three Sydney Weight-for-Age races this fall.

In the meantime, Mace announced that Te Akau Shark’s unbridled three-year-old full brother, Baby Shark, had also performed well in the Matamata exams.

“If he does half as well at Te Akau Shark, we’ll be happy,” said Mace.

■ RACING Victoria chairman Brian Kruger criticized the Melbourne Racing Club’s decision to occupy a spot in Everest last year.

Kruger was interviewed on the Melbourne radio yesterday when he revealed that the MRC with The Everest “was not for me personally.”

“I think there were advantages and disadvantages for the Melbourne Racing Club, but my concern and I expressed it directly to them. I think they bought the slot at Everest, which confirmed the whole encroachment on NSW. Spring races from a Victorian perspective, ”said Kruger.

Racing NSW has not apologized in recent years for extending the Sydney Spring Carnival. The introduction of races like The Everest and Golden Eagle led to a significant increase in the number of visitors on the course and in betting turnover.

Originally published as Shark to follow the path of Winx Group 1

