advertisement

Reported incidents of racial abuse in Perth and Kinross schools have more than halved in the past five years, according to new figures.

The numbers came in response to an access to information request submitted by The Courier to the Perth and Kinross Council.

In 2014-2015, 41 racist incident forms were completed in relation to racial incidents committed by Perthshire students for the benefit of other students or staff members.

advertisement

By 2018/19, that number had dropped to 18 reports, less than half the number of incidents reported five years earlier.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said, “Any case of racism in our schools is treated very seriously, and we are proactive in the work that schools are doing to prevent such incidents.

“Schools are encouraged to report such incidents if they occur, and they will receive an appropriate response in accordance with Council policy and directions.”

These new numbers come as reports of race-aggravated hate crimes across Perth and Kinross have hit a new low.

Information released by Scottish police in early December revealed that the number of racially motivated hate crimes in 2018/19 fell to 49 from 70 in 2014/15.

A multi-organizational approach is taken to reduce the number of racist incidents that occur in schools in Perth and Kinross.

Early childhood education and services work with other city services and the charity Show Racism the Red Card to deliver education and anti-racism workshops.

Workshops have been held annually in primary schools in Perth and Kinross for over a decade.

Over 10,000 students participated in sessions during this period.

In addition, the St Johnstone Community Trust plays a proactive role in the fight against racism.

They offer two-hour classroom workshops to elementary schools across the region.

In 2019/20 to date, the Trust has organized educational workshops for elementary and secondary students from 35 local schools, totaling 957 students.

St Johnstone Community Trust CEO Atholl Henderson said, “[We] are delighted that the number of incidents of racism in local schools is decreasing.

“We see that there is a positive response to the way each session is delivered, both by teachers and students.

“We look forward to continuing this partnership in the future.”

advertisement