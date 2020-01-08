advertisement

“There’s no part of his head that thinks,” No other president wanted this … probably for a reason, “the MSNBC presenter told Seth Meyers

MSNBC presenter Rachel Maddow was with Seth Meyers on the NBC Late Night sister network on Tuesday and spoke about the escalating situation in the Middle East.

The Iranian foreign minister had previously announced that he would retaliate for the death of General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a U.S. drone attack on President Trump’s orders. When Maddow’s interview began, reports of an Iranian strike on a US missile base began.

In other words, there was no better time for Maddow to talk about what’s going on in the region and to share her hope “that the people in charge really, really thought it out.”

Maddow and Meyers discussed the responsibility that Trump’s advisors have when they come up with ideas and plans, and Maddow found that, based on what is known by the nature of the President, “if you give him some normal ideas and a cuckoo for cocoa offer -Puff’s idea, there is no reason to believe that cuckoo-for-cocoa-puff will appear different or less tasty to him at all. “

“There is no part of his head that thinks,” No other president wanted this … probably for a reason, “and something like that – which other governments had seen and rejected as too risky for America’s national security – we haven’t had an explanation of why he thought it was worth it and why he was doing it now. “

