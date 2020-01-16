advertisement

Criminal Minds, season 15, episode 4, will air on CBS next week, and we feel it will be one forever. This is an episode that we have wanted to see for several reasons for some time.

For starters, the premise of “Saturday” is great – what do some of these characters do on their day off? How do you spend time relaxing? Part of the BAU team will still be together (they are closely related in real life!), While another part will be separate. However, there is a chance that they will still get together as the likelihood of at least a few cases occurring over the course of the hour is quite high. This show has a tendency to let some things come out of nowhere.

This episode also gives you the opportunity to see Rachel Leigh Cook in an important guest role. Could she be someone who helps Spencer get some personal happiness out of his job?

advertisement

Do you want more Criminal Minds video news? Then read our thoughts on today’s episode and what’s next! Remember after you’ve watched subscribe to to CarterMatt on YouTube and then watch our show playlist.

For more considerations on the next steps, see Episode 4 of Season 15 of Criminal Minds:

“Saturday” – BAU members enjoy a free Saturday in very different ways. While Rossi and Prentiss help Simmons build a new crib, Garcia runs a hacking competition, and Dr. Wednesday, January 22 (9:00 am-10:00am ET / PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Of course, there is no guarantee that Cook has a long-standing love interest – it is possible that she is a hidden enemy. (Hasn’t the show done that yet?) Having Bernero behind the scenes is an exciting task, especially since Criminal Minds points to its long-term legacy while telling a story that matters in 2020.

Similar news – More Criminal Minds news!

What do you want to see in Criminal Minds, Season 15, Episode 4?

Make sure you share it in the comments now! Also be sure to get some other updates for the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fZ0MKcB8Mro (/ embed)

advertisement