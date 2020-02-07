advertisement

The stars were in effect for Cadillac’s annual Los Angeles Oscar cocktail party. Cadillac sponsors the Oscars for the seventh time in a row and showed its latest 2021 Escalade at the event.

The biggest stars in the film and beyond came on Thursday evening to celebrate this Sunday in front of the big red carpet and the award ceremony. The leading actress of “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Rachel Brosnahan attended the event in a black blazer-style dress by Azzaro in a glittering fabric.

Rachel Brosnahan at the Cadillac 2020 Oscars Week Cocktail Party on February 6th

CREDIT: Katie Jones for Cadillac / Shutterstock

On her feet, she opted for a set of black pumps with peep-toes and a thin ankle strap from Christian Louboutin. The Greissimo platform silhouette is hard to find these days because it has a raised toe section and a 5-inch heel.

Brosnahan at the party also included actress Zoe Saldana, who was wearing a metallic-floral jacket and skirt. Her shoe of choice was a pump with pointed toes, a black shaft and a high heel.

Zoe Saldana at the Cadillac 2020 Oscars Week Cocktail Party on February 6th

CREDIT: Katie Jones for Cadillac / Shutterstock

Margaret Qualley brought the drama from “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” in a transparent, ankle-length dress with black underwear. She wore black, pointed mesh pumps in a matching pattern underneath.

When it comes to dancing in high heels, Qualley said to FN in 2018: “Don’t wear them! Seriously, wear a shoe with a strap. If you fall, get up again.”

Margaret Qualley at the Cadillac 2020 Oscars Week cocktail party on February 6th

CREDIT: Katie Jones for Cadillac / Shutterstock

