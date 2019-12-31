advertisement

Rachael Blackmore brought a breakthrough year of the highest level of jumping to a reasonable conclusion at Leopardstown’s Christmas gathering in the past few days, adding two more victories to a list that only started in March with Minella Indo’s 50-1 win at the Cheltenham Festival.

Now Blackmore has half a dozen first-class victories – just like Paul Townend and Davy Russell, who have the only drivers in the Irish title race – and is undoubtedly the most successful woman jockey, on the level or over jumps has seen either Britain or Ireland.

At Blackmore, the question is how far it can go. She has already arrived as a full member of the riding elite. Weighing rooms around the world are full of talented and ambitious jockeys, but the numbers often hide the fact that the chances of taking part in the biggest races are divided regardless of the opportunities for horses with a real chance of a handful of riders.

advertisement

Blackmore, the main jockey of Henry de Bromhead, one of Ireland’s most successful coaches, is one of them. If, as some claim, there is a “glass ceiling” for female jockeys, it is already one floor above and is still climbing after it has only connected to the stable last year.

De Bromhead says: “Eddie O’Leary [the race director for his brother Michael’s powerful gigginstown operation] suggested it to me in a taxi going to Aintree last year. He said:” It is worth trying Rachael “He had a very high opinion of her and you would always go along with what he would say. We started slowly, but suddenly it started, we had a great run through the summer last year and then into the winter race.

“We had to see them at this level and talk about how we can face the challenge. It was incredible and it continues to win. She is just a very confident rider, she is brilliant in her job and she is very committed. She is one of the best in Ireland and male or female doesn’t matter. She makes horses jump, she makes them run for them, and we feel very happy to have them. Every jockey makes mistakes, all of us, but the best makes the least and she is one of the best. “

Blackmore’s extraordinary verdict on the best place in a race to make a small tactical win or save a split second from their time from A to B has been seen over and over again over the weekend. It gets the best out of its mounts, so reliably that opponents – often on better horses – have a lower error rate.

Virgin hurdle

The first hurdle on Sunday was a good example. Blackmore was on board De Bromhead’s Cobbler’s Way, a 9-2 shot against 11:10 favorite, The Big Getaway, from the Willie Mullins stable.

Blackmore did most of the race, brought Cobbler’s Way to a fluid rhythm over his hurdles and got him to the final flight as quickly and efficiently as possible. Even then, The Big Getaway approached menacingly, but the last time he had to jump clean. He didn’t and Cobbler’s Way and Blackmore took advantage of it.

When Blackmore returns to Cheltenham in March, a year after her first success, she can look forward to one of the strongest books of all jockeys.

By then, she may have her first class of 2020 in her pocket, but wherever it comes from, it will be astonishing if she doesn’t add big racing wins to her record. It’s what the elite jockeys do, and Blackmore is definitely in this area. The overwhelming majority of jockeys dream of having only one first-class winner in their careers, let alone six in nine months.

And yet her successes are still too often determined by comparisons with other female jockeys and not by the weighing room as a whole.

As De Bromhead says, “male or female, it doesn’t really matter,” so here is a hope and a wish. Perhaps Blackmore will ride a class 1 winner sometime in 2020 or later, and the fact that she is female seems irrelevant. It could be the most groundbreaking achievement of all.

– Guardian

advertisement