Kenyan Kibiwott Kandie came from behind in a dramatic sprint finish and won the 95th edition of the popular annual Sao Silvestre race in Sao Paulo on Tuesday.

Kandie put the Ugandan teenager Jacob Kiplimo on the track with a time of 42.59 minutes and was the first man to break 43 minutes for the 15 km race through the streets of Brazil’s largest city.

Kenyan Titus Ekiru finished third.

Kiplimo tried to be the first Ugandan to win the race, but relaxed at exactly the wrong moment.

Brigid Kosgei easily won the women’s race on a triumphant day for the Kenyans. She left the field early and finished the race in 48.54 minutes. Only one in three women finished the race in less than 50 minutes.

Kosgei’s compatriot Jemina Sumgong set the record of 48.35 in 2016. Another Kenyan Sheila Chelangat finished second, more than a minute behind Kosgei, and Ethiopia’s Tisadik Alem Nigus finished third.

Over 35,000 runners took part in the historic race, which has been held since 1924, many of them in costumes.

media_cameraKenyan Brigid Kosgei and Kibiwott Kandie celebrate on the podium. (Photo by Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP)

Originally published as a heartbreaking conclusion to a historic race

