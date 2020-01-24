advertisement

The 2020 Komen South Florida Race for Healing is Saturday. Here are some of the best Saturday brunch in West Palm.

Thousands of runners, hikers, breast cancer survivors and fans will be at the Komen South Florida Race for the Cure 2020 in downtown West Palm Beach on Saturday.

And whether you’re a participant starving after the race or just a visitor looking for a rich brunch, you’re in luck. We found some of the best Saturday brunch in West Palm.

Here are some of our favorites:

Lynoras

This old-fashioned Italian hipster restaurant serves one of the city’s liveliest brunch. The restaurant serves brunch on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Try the Nutella-filled French toast with homemade maple syrup.

Bottomless? Yes, combine brunch cocktails for $ 18.95

Lynoras: 207 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561-899-3117.

Pistache

The brunch menu at Pistache in West Palm Beach is generous. (Provided by Pistache)

This sophisticated French bistro serves one of the best a la carte weekend brunch on Clematis Street. The brunch is served on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2.30 p.m.

The menu is varied and generous and ranges from brunch steak tartare to croque madame stacks (grilled ham, gruyere, bchamel and fried egg).

French Pistache Bistro: 101 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561-833-5090.

Sassafras

The newest subculture restaurant offers a Mediterranean version of traditional brunch cuisine. The menu includes corn flour, flapjacks with pecans, berries, sorghum syrup, buttermilk biscuits with sausage sauce and fried eggs, and pink Key West prawns with Geechie Boy grains, served with Habanero tomato butter and spring onions. The brunch starts at 11:00 a.m.

Sassafras: 105 S. Narcissus Ave., West Palm Beach; 561-323-7007

Hilton West Palm Beach

The hotel offers a festive brunch by the pool on Saturday from 12:00 to 17:00. on the palm deck. The food: French Nutella toast, apple pie waffle, avocado toast, rock steak and egg burrito.

Bottomless? Yes, unlimited bloodies, mimosa and sangria for $ 25.

Hilton West Palm Beach: 600 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach; 561-231-6000.

stack

A selection of sandwiches, chicken, waffles, and more is served at the batch in West Palm Beach. (Provided by Batch)

Enjoy home-style cooking and cocktails at this southern-style restaurant. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The grub: Deviled Eggs with candied bacon, hangover hash and Mac & Cheese dishes with various toppings, including bacon smoked with pecanwood, roast chicken and beef brisket. Bottomless? Yes, combine unlimited mimosa, bellini and sangria for $ 17.50.

Batch: 223 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561-708-0000

Avocado Grill

Chef / owner Julien Gremaud serves three delicious Eggs Benedict varieties in this small, celebrated restaurant in downtown West Palm. We also love the avocado crab toast, which is served with a poached egg. The brunch starts at 10 a.m.

Avocado grill: 125 Datura St., West Palm Beach; 561-623-0822.

Rocco tacos

Yes, this is the place with the great table guac and the potent margaritas. But it’s also the place where an average brunch is served, starting on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Good food: try the rancheros divorcidos with fried eggs on tostadas with beans, salsa roja, salsa verde, lettuce, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

Bottomless? Yes, endless mimosa and bloodies are poured in for $ 13 with the purchase of an entree.

Roccos Tacos: 224 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561-650-1001.

Oshea’s Pub

This Clematis Street main course offers a traditional Irish breakfast (Irish bacon, Irish sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, fried eggs, baked beans and toast), bespoke omelets and other good bites. The brunch is served on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bottomless? Yes, mix and match unlimited bloodies, mimosa and bellinis cost $ 20.

O’Shea’s Pub: 531 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561-833-3865.

