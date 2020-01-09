advertisement

According to the Chicago police, two of R-Kelly’s friends were arguing in the contested singer’s apartment in the Trump Tower.

CHICAGO (WLS) – R. Kelly’s girlfriend was charged with misconduct after a fight at Trump Tower on Wednesday.

The Chicago police said they were called to Trump Tower on Wednesday afternoon to argue between two women in the building’s residential area.

advertisement

Police said they were called into the 400 North Wabash building at around 2:00 p.m. for a fight between two women.

Police said a 22-year-old woman and 24-year-old women were involved in a verbal argument that became physical when the 24-year-old slapped the 22-year-old in the face.

The physical fight continued until they were separated from someone else at the scene, the police said.

The 22-year-old was brought to Northwestern Hospital in good condition with unknown injuries.

The police said Joycelyn Savage, 24, had turned herself into a police officer and had been charged with a house battery crime.

The fight took place on Kelly’s 53rd birthday. Kelly is held in a Chicago prison where underage girls are sexually abused.

advertisement