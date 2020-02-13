Before falling to champion Novak ok at the end of last month, Raonic advanced to the Australian Open, but the Canadian was stunned in New York on Wednesday (February 12).

Quon fired 33 aces from Raonic as the South Koreans dominated two hours later – 25 minutes after midnight in the ATP 250 tournament.

“I’m really happy to have won the tough game against Raonic,” Quon said in a court interview. “He played well. It was a great meeting. ”

Response to the Soonwoo Kwon ATP Quarter Finals.

Next up in Quon is either the eighth generation – Kyle Edmund or Dominic Kofer.

While Raonik bowed, Hugo Humbert and Miomir Kechmanovich went from seed to seed in the last 16.

French fourth-generation Humbert relieved Marcos Giron 6-1 6-0, sixth-seeded Serbian Kechmanovich 6-3 6-3 defeated Paolo Lorenz, and Andreas Seppi 7-8 (7-4) 6-4. By 3 points.

The fourth-generation “Korik” at the Argentine Open sent packing by Thiago Monteiro, who won 6-4 7-6 (8-6) in Buenos Aires.

Despite allowing 6-5 to slip to 6-5 in the second half, Monteiro has moved on to its first ATP Tour quarter-final since 2018.

Pedro Sousa waits after a loser loses a 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-5) score to Clay Field.

Dusan Lajovic – the third seed to qualify for the Pedro Martinez 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (8-6) Quarterfinals with eighth seed Casper Rudd, who dismantled Roberto Carbales Baena 6-1 6- 0.

