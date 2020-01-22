advertisement

So far, 20 Irish players have played minutes in the Premier League this season. This is a welcome upswing from last season when only 15 Irish players showed up, an all-time low. In fact, it’s the first time since the 2015/16 season that we broke 20. There have never been fewer than 20 Irish players in any season due to the league being founded in 1992.

Amazingly, there were 36 Irish players who appeared in the Premier League in 2009/10 and 2011/12. These times seem long past, but there is a feeling that the tides change when a number of young players appear to be about to break through in their clubs. Hopefully this number will increase slightly over the next few months.

But can you name all 20 that have performed so far this season? We gave you their club and three minutes to get them. We expect you to get full marks on this point.

advertisement

If you can’t see the quiz below, you can play here.

SEE ALSO: Name every full Irish international in this decade

advertisement