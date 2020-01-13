advertisement

It’s crazy to believe that Roy Keane hasn’t held a leadership position since 2011. While he has been assistant manager at Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest in recent years, he has not had a top job since leaving Ipswich nine years ago.

It looked like he would become a quality manager after he showed up in Sunderland, but it hasn’t worked out yet.

He spent two and a half seasons at the Stadium of Light before spending 18 months in Ipswich Town. One thing he became known for at that time was the signing of Irish players.

What we want to know is, can you name any Irish player he signed up with while staying in these clubs?

A few precautions here. We only talk about it Republic of Ireland playerJonny Evans and David Healy are not included.

We are only looking for players he has signed on as coach, not players who were already in the club when he arrived. Daryl Murphy and Rory Delap would fall into this category.

To help you, we gave you the club each player was signed with, at 13, to get it all. You have six minutes.

If the quiz is not displayed correctly, you can take it here. Good luck!

