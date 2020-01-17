advertisement

TCA: Sheen is the British presenter Chris Tarrant, who during a turbulent process about a possible fraud scandal “Who wants to be a millionaire?” Moderated.

Although his recent roles have plunged him into the worlds of angels and serial killers, Michael Sheen is aware that many people are most familiar with him when he plays roles based on real individuals.

Sheen spoke about satellite on the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, explaining why the upcoming AMC drama “Quiz” was the project that once again lured him into the area. In “Quiz”, Sheen plays the legendary British presenter Chris Tarrant, who hosted the original British incarnation of “Who wants to become a millionaire”.

advertisement

“I’ve resisted playing real people for a while because I’ve become known for it, so to speak.” But I just liked this project. It was so extraordinary. With Stephen (Frears) as the director and James (Graham) as the author, I really wanted to do it, ”said Sheen.

Tarrant’s ubiquitous status in the UK made it a tricky challenge for Sheen, who didn’t want his appearance to be just an imitation. As for the physical part of Tarrant, he wanted a key part to guide the visual elements.

connected

connected

“When I played characters based on real people, I never wanted to deal with the things that are in your face and all that stuff.” I try to make as little of it as possible. On the one hand, it draws attention to how much you don’t look like the person, “said Sheen.” We just went with the wig. After bleaching my hair for “Good Omens” for six months, I didn’t go that route more so the wig really does all the heavy lifting. “

The idea of ​​entering the mind of a real person also became a key process for series star Sian Clifford, who plays Diana Ingram and whose husband Charles (Matthew Macfadyen) won the highest “millionaire” award. After Charles’s victory, the allegations of fraud led to a much-noticed process that focused on the couple. Although the show has this recognizable legal element, Clifford said that there is another subgenre with which she believed “quiz” was related.

“We wanted it to feel like a robbery. We’re really building up to that point, ”said Clifford. “Matthew and I spent hours watching footage as much material we could get. More to pick up on them than an imitation. “

The series’ author, James Graham, described the real inspiration for the story as “one of the first major media studies of the 21st century” in which the truth is still controversial, depending on who in the story you believe in. When Graham dramatized the story, he didn’t want to weigh too much in one way or another.

“We present both sides and we make the classic” Who wants to be a millionaire “, ask the audience. We ask the audience to decide whether they are innocent or guilty. Ultimately, I think it will be an entertaining forensic analysis of the criminal justice system in which the guilt feelings before the process flowed into the common imagination. “

“Quiz” will air on Monday, May 25th in a three-day special event on AMC.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement