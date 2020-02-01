What are the boys doing in The Young Offenders?
Bales of cocaine
Block of weeds
Suitcase with money
What is Jock’s last name on The Young Offenders?
Murphy
O’Keefe
MacSweeney
What job does Mairead have?
cashier
fishmonger
Seller
On the TV show, we first meet the boys when they steal something?
copper
Cycles
To lead
What is the name of the school that the boys and girls attend?
St. Colm’s Community School
St Finian’s Community School
St Mark’s Community School
Jock tells Conor that there is a kissing technique that he should never use. It is called …
The washing machine
The puffer
The shift and drift
Conor goes out with each other throughout the show
Siobhan
Orla
Linda
Which band does Conor want to get a tattoo from?
The murderers
Lion King
LCD sound system
What song does the gang sing at Jock’s mother’s grave?
one
With you or without you
I still haven’t found what I’m looking for
What kind of fish are the boys stealing?
tuna
cod
mackrel
The gang goes on a trip to … to get a new fridge
Skibbereen
Kinsale
Youghal
What animal do the boys get into a fight with when trying to lift the fridge?
goat
cow
duck
Complete the quote: “I have two of you … now to feed instead of one.”
Dickhead
shit heads
assholes
What song does the entire cast sing when kidnapped on the bus?
Sultans of Ping FC – Where am I Jumper?
The Frank And Walters – after all
Microdisney – city to city
Season 1 ends with every single person repeating a famous line on the bus. What is it?
To the rebels!
Fuck the police!
I’m billy murphy!
What is Sergeant Healy’s first name?
Jimmy
Tony
Timmy
How did Conor’s father die?
Accident in which an employee dropped a hammer from a roof onto his head
Drowned in the Lee River
Car accident on Kinsale Road
Which actor has a cameo in the Christmas special?
Robert Sheehan
Jonathan Rhys Meyers
Aidan Gillen
Mairead asks for something when she’s in the hospital. What is it?
Bags of cans
Pack of smoke
white Christmas
What does Barry Walsh think to find out if Jock will be a good father?
His office
A bicycle
An egg
Complete the quote: “I would like to do it with half …”
Johnny
Boner
Stiff
This little shit is called …
Gavin Madigan
Dinny Molloy
Dano Corrigan
Jock gives Conor a touching gift when they are sitting on the bench. What’s this?
lighter
bicycle lock
house key
What color is the dog on the rock that the boys want to repaint?
red
blue
green
“I owe you one. One. How!” Who says that?
Siobhan Walsh
Billy Murphy
Director Barry Walsh
What does Roy Keane order?
Snackbox
Bratwurst and fries
Fish dinner
Why is Billy Murphy trying to stage his own death?
He wanted a new life away from Cork
The police tried to take him to prison
An old cellmate wanted to see him dead
What name do Jock and Siobhan give their daughter?
ruby
crystal
star
What rules did Conor and Gavin use?
Knocknaheeney rules
Ballygarvan rules
Clonakilty rules
What is Conor’s favorite food?
cocktail sausages
Pizza
chicken
