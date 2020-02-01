advertisement

What are the boys doing in The Young Offenders?

Bales of cocaine

Block of weeds

Suitcase with money

What is Jock’s last name on The Young Offenders?

Murphy

O’Keefe

MacSweeney

What job does Mairead have?

cashier

fishmonger

Seller

On the TV show, we first meet the boys when they steal something?

copper

Cycles

To lead

What is the name of the school that the boys and girls attend?

St. Colm’s Community School

St Finian’s Community School

St Mark’s Community School

Jock tells Conor that there is a kissing technique that he should never use. It is called …

The washing machine

The puffer

The shift and drift

Conor goes out with each other throughout the show

Siobhan

Orla

Linda

Which band does Conor want to get a tattoo from?

The murderers

Lion King

LCD sound system

What song does the gang sing at Jock’s mother’s grave?

one

With you or without you

I still haven’t found what I’m looking for

What kind of fish are the boys stealing?

tuna

cod

mackrel

The gang goes on a trip to … to get a new fridge

Skibbereen

Kinsale

Youghal

What animal do the boys get into a fight with when trying to lift the fridge?

goat

cow

duck

Complete the quote: “I have two of you … now to feed instead of one.”

Dickhead

shit heads

assholes

What song does the entire cast sing when kidnapped on the bus?

Sultans of Ping FC – Where am I Jumper?

The Frank And Walters – after all

Microdisney – city to city

Season 1 ends with every single person repeating a famous line on the bus. What is it?

To the rebels!

Fuck the police!

I’m billy murphy!

What is Sergeant Healy’s first name?

Jimmy

Tony

Timmy

How did Conor’s father die?

Accident in which an employee dropped a hammer from a roof onto his head

Drowned in the Lee River

Car accident on Kinsale Road

Which actor has a cameo in the Christmas special?

Robert Sheehan

Jonathan Rhys Meyers

Aidan Gillen

Mairead asks for something when she’s in the hospital. What is it?

Bags of cans

Pack of smoke

white Christmas

What does Barry Walsh think to find out if Jock will be a good father?

His office

A bicycle

An egg

Complete the quote: “I would like to do it with half …”

Johnny

Boner

Stiff

This little shit is called …

Gavin Madigan

Dinny Molloy

Dano Corrigan

Jock gives Conor a touching gift when they are sitting on the bench. What’s this?

lighter

bicycle lock

house key

What color is the dog on the rock that the boys want to repaint?

red

blue

green

“I owe you one. One. How!” Who says that?

Siobhan Walsh

Billy Murphy

Director Barry Walsh

What does Roy Keane order?

Snackbox

Bratwurst and fries

Fish dinner

Why is Billy Murphy trying to stage his own death?

He wanted a new life away from Cork

The police tried to take him to prison

An old cellmate wanted to see him dead

What name do Jock and Siobhan give their daughter?

ruby

crystal

star

What rules did Conor and Gavin use?

Knocknaheeney rules

Ballygarvan rules

Clonakilty rules

What is Conor’s favorite food?

cocktail sausages

Pizza

chicken

