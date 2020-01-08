advertisement

A club player of the year can be a weird thing in general. Some do it by year, others by season. It is usually voted on by the fans. Sometimes it doesn’t happen.

Arsenal only awarded the award temporarily, while Liverpool apparently only received an award in 2001. Aston Villa has canceled its award in 2016 after their terrible relegation season overall.

With fans at the wheel, you can always expect the weird, crazy decision. Players who have never played in leadership positions are known to have received more votes than a striker with 20 goals.

It is often as much a club legend / popularity award as anything else. In this sense, the Irish have always done pretty well with these awards.

Only in Leicester, West Ham, Watford, Burnley and Bournemouth was there no Irish winner that we could find from the current Premier League clubs. To make up for it, we also kicked in a few from the lower leagues.

We searched the archive to find the last player of the year / season of the Republic of Ireland out of these 19 clubs. We gave you the year they won it as a club, but one or two are extremely difficult so we don’t expect a full score.

We have given you six minutes to make it, and you must enter each player’s full name to avoid duplicates.

Good luck!

(If you can’t see the quiz below, you can play here)

