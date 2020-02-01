advertisement

Quique Setien faced the press on Saturday ahead of Barcelona’s La Liga clash with Levante at Camp Nou on Sunday.

The Barcelona boss spoke about the January deadline, Ousmane Dembele’s fitness, Arturo Vidal’s missed training and the team’s chances of winning the Champions League.

Here are the best parts:

Setien in Levante

Levante is not on a very good track record of results. They are an uncomfortable team to play against. They can cause you danger, a team we really have to worry about because they are really strong up front, they play the ball very nicely. If they are inspired, then they are very difficult to play against.

Setien in Dembele

It would be premature for Dembele to play [against the Levant]. We will see for the following matches, but we will not hasten his return.

Setien in Barca’s January

We have fewer players but I repeat there is a B team behind us and the kids are ready. Today some kids have come to train who had not come so far and we are getting a chance to watch them. What we do know is that we are going to make a tremendous signing with Ousmane. It’s a big boost

Put Francisco Trincao’s signature

It’s a deal I found out when I came because the club was working for him. I don’t have much to say about it. Next year we will count on him and work with him.

Setien in form away from Barca

Our form away is something we have to work on. We need to change our flow away from home. We have to determine what we are doing at home and right away, and we have two games we can work on. They will be two very strong matches, and a win tomorrow would be a great boost to the morale going into those two matches.

Setien in Arturo Vidal’s lost training

It’s not serious. There’s a bruise and let’s see how it evolves. I’m not in favor of taking risks with the players because there are too many matches and we don’t have a very big team.

Setien in Barça winning the Champions League

If I were the opponents I certainly would not exclude Barca from outside. You can always have a bad day. Of the six or eight teams aspiring to win the Champions League, only one will. The reality is that we will be there. We’re excited, we get a chance, as all the other great teams do. No more or less than any of them.

