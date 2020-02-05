advertisement

Barcelona boss Quique Setien confronted the press on Wednesday and, surprisingly, many questions were asked about Eric Abidal and Lionel Messi.

Setien made it clear that he was not interested in talking about it at all and wanted to focus on football. He said the atmosphere in the squad is good, that Lionel Messi is happy and the club is focused on winning tomorrow.

Here are the best parts:

Setien in Athletic

I think it’s going to be an interesting game, both teams have a real purpose to pass. We will do everything we can in the field to be better than the opposition. It will be a tough game, very equal, Athletic will be strong and it will crush a lot. It will be very difficult for us and we will have to be at a high level to win.

Setien at Messi-Abidal

These things do not affect me at all. I will try everything possible to ensure that players are touched as little as possible. We talked a minute about it. We need to fully focus on the game. What I care about is football, everything else is a situation I cannot control and will not waste my time on. We will try to make sure that everything that happens around the club does not affect us.

Setien in Dembele

These are things that are pending. We will see the diagnosis for Ousmane’s problem. How long will it be out and once we know it, and having all the information, we will make decisions. I was so excited to bring Dembele back and this is definitely a sad situation. We’ll see if it’s too late and we can sign someone.

I am concerned not about Dembele as a footballer but as a person. He is an extraordinary kid. He works with intensity and a desire to come back because it can be five or three or four months away from doing what he wants and that is what really hurts me.

Decide to have a small team

In football these things happen. If we can’t sign anyone it doesn’t matter. We will work with the same excitement, the same desire. We will ensure that the players who are here are fully committed. Today we had another extraordinary training session and are fully focused on the game tomorrow. We should not waste our time on things that do not matter to us.

Setien at the exit of Carles Perez leaving Barça short

I feel responsible for it. I too have success and mistakes. This is what happens in clubs. We can get things right or wrong. This is part of the process when one has to make decisions. I can assure you it’s not easy, but talking after the fact is. All I can say is that I would like to have more players. With the injury to Ousmane, Carles would not let that be clear. But we have to adapt.

Setien on Messi’s morale and how to keep him in the club

I have seen him smiling. He looks good. She loves coming to train, being here. It looks just like yesterday or the day before. Messi has the experience to set things up for himself. I will not enter anyone’s life. I’m not their father. I need to make the players happy and give them good arguments to play.

Setien in Pique and Vidal fitness

He [Pique] had a fever but I don’t think it’s very important. We will see how it develops. I think it is “almost certain” that he will be able to play. [Vidal] has overcome the little noise that he had and trained perfectly today. Feels good and is capable of playing tomorrow.

