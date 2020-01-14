advertisement

Quique Setien was formally introduced as Barcelona’s new boss on Tuesday after replacing Ernesto Valverde at the top of the Camp Nou.

The 61-year-old has signed his contract with the Spanish champions and then held a press conference which was quite interesting.

Setien made his surprise and pleasure of joining Barcelona very clear, but it is his comments about the young players and La Masia that will truly support the supporters.

Here are the best parts

Setien to join Barcelona

Not in my wildest dreams could I ever have imagined this. I am someone who is very emotional and today is a very special day for me. I have to thank the club. I am excited about this challenge and this project. Yesterday I was walking near the cows in my village and now today I am in Barcelona training the best players in the world.

Setien at the players’ meeting

The readiness they have is tremendous. We are absolutely sure we will understand each other very soon. Many things we will propose to those they already know. We will try our best to improve everything we can and get the best performance out of everyone.

Setien in Messi

I told not only Messi but all the players. Of course it’s a unique case, but I’ve enjoyed watching Barcelona over the last 12-13 years watching Barca, watching them on TV, watching this team, these players. It’s great to really enjoy football. I’m still not fully aware of what it means to train the best player in the world. One thing is admiration and another is that everyone should be in their own country.

Setien in La Masia

Of course this club has an extraordinary academy. I don’t know in depth most of the players, but they will train with us and participate and the first team players need to be clear that the talent that is coming will take the opportunity if they deserve it. I will make a special effort to take care of these children. Because you can always have a new baby who travels and adds energy to everything. Normally, this provides some strength for the squad and that means those in the lead do not rest, and that is very important. This sends a message to all the kids in the lower ranks of the club, it’s a message I’ve always sent and subscribed to. If they really advance and earn their place, then they are in a great position to play in the first team squad.

Setting the style of play

The important thing is philosophy, to be clear about what we are playing. It is possible that we will at some point appreciate a change to the 4-3-3 or 4-4-2 that has been used recently. We have to look at many things. Philosophy does not change, but formation can.

