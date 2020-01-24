advertisement

Quiquen Setien spoke to the press on Friday ahead of Saturday’s La Liga clash with Valencia at Mestalla.

The new Barcelona boss was asked about a range of topics, including the role of Antoine Griezmann, interest in Rodrigo, the Copa del Rey draw and the youth of the club.

Here are the best parts:

Setien to Griezmann as No.9

He’s a possibility, he really is. Now we don’t have a specific No.9, Griezmann is an alternative. He did a good job the next day and helped us a lot. We will of course take this into account. He detaches well from his marker.

Setien at Riqui Puig

There are some interesting things he does well and other things that he needs to improve. It’s a process, anyway. As with any player, we will try to help him have more positives than negatives. We will work with him to help him keep growing.

Setien at Rodrigo

Rodrigo? I like all the good players. He is an outstanding footballer, tomorrow he can give us problems and he is a key player for their team. I would prefer him if he didn’t play, but we know that if he’s not there then there’s another player going in.

Setien in Valencia

It is true that whenever a pair like Valencia lose their previous game, then their desire to disrupt the race is an incentive. I’m always expecting the best side. Valencia are definitely a great side with very good players and they will make things very difficult for us. It will be a very high level game. Maybe we have the opportunity to do them more damage, but they are a team that can also attack you and I’m sure they will.

Setien in Leganas drawing at the Copa del Rey

The fact that we don’t have to travel and play in our stadium is always an advantage. Moreover in terms of potential opposition, it could have been more problematic. We’ve already seen the consequences for many Primera Division teams that played against the opposition who seem to be smaller teams, but things can get complicated during games.

Setien in Abel Ruiz

I said many times I will bring surprises here because there will be players you see in training and then they stop and go back to team B. And then other players that will suddenly show up. For example, Collado will train with us today because Puig is sick. It is common for us to see different players, this is the way to find out at what level they can offer us. Everyone will have a chance.

Setien in Ibiza

I have a great fear in Ibiza, I’m not going to lie. I know there are a lot of people who only care about results, and not how we play, that’s the case in football these days. But there are many people who will know whether the team deserved to win or not, or whether they played well or not, you need to look and analyze how you get the results.

