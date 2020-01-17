advertisement

Quique Setien has continued to recognize Barcelona’s players by taking on the entire first team for dinner on Thursday night.

The young boss and his players went to a restaurant in Barcelona, ​​with only the injured duo Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele missing, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Riqui Puig has featured heavily in the headlines since Setien took over, and he was seen leaving the restaurant with the rest of the first team rules.

All of this is likely to spark further speculation that the young midfielder could get his first minutes in La Liga on Sunday against Granada.

Barcelona still have three more training sessions ahead of Sunday’s game, as Setien does his best to prepare his team for their first match under the new boss.

They return Friday evening, return again Saturday morning and are also scheduled to hit the training ground on game day at 12 noon in what is a major change to their usual schedule.

