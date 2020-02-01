advertisement

Quique Setien gave a great interview to Sport where he talked about many topics and made some interesting comments about Ousmane Dembele.

The Frenchman is back in training after a long spell with a hamstring injury and is expected to return to action later this month.

Setien said he gets emotional seeing Dembele’s training even though he really hasn’t talked to her yet.

“With Dembele, we haven’t spoken yet. Like most, he has things he can improve on,” he said.

“You have to keep in mind that they are still young children. Their dedication, as I have seen, is total and absolute. I have tears when I see the capacity and intensity in which he works. “

Source | sport

Dembele’s last appearance came in the Champions League win over Dortmund in November. He has been sure to return from the time Barca face Napoli in the final 16, but could potentially make an appearance before that time.

