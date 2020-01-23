advertisement

Barcelona boss Quique Setien said he did not like his team much in the first half of Copa del Rey’s 2-1 win over UD Ibiza on Wednesday.

The visitors chased back after nine minutes and had some more scares in a rough 45 minutes.

Ibiza also had a goal excluded and hit the woodwork before Antoine Griezmann won it in the second half with two goals.

Here’s what Sethi did from it all:

“I did not like the team in the first half. But I understand the difficulty of these games, with the artificial grass and against a really intense and aggressive team that was very good in the back,” he said.

“I wish I had been more accurate, but it would do us good, because we can draw conclusions about the future from these games. When you do things poorly, you can improve them.”

Source | sport

The win sends Barca to the next round and makes it two by two for Setien, but he will want a big upgrade from his time next time against Valencia.

