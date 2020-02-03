advertisement

Quique Setien said Barcelona allowed Levante many chances during their 2-1 win on Sunday and he was not sure why his team lost control of the match.

Two goals from Ansu Fati in the first half put Barcelona in the running seat, but they allowed Levante to return to the game in the second half.

The visitors had many chances to score but did not pull one up until stoppage time when Ruben Rochina struck from a distance.

Here’s what Sethi did from it all:

“I go away happy with a lot of things, not all that obvious because we gave away a lot of shots, but we had a very good first half which could kill the game. .

“It bothers me, obviously, but we had a lot of chances and we have to give credit to that. It could have been an 8-2 or an 8-3.”

Source | sport

Barcelona now face some tricky matches. They travel to San Mames in Copa de Rey, where they were beaten on the opening day of the season, and then face a trip to Real Betis in La Liga.

