advertisement

Quique Setien declared himself pleased with Barcelona’s performance after watching them defeat Granada 1-0 in his first match at the top of the club.

The hosts dominated in the 90th minute, scoring over 1000 passes, but had to wait until the 76th minute for Lionel Messi to score the only goal of the game.

Setien said his team should be more clinical before the goal, but was quite happy with Sunday night’s work from his men.

advertisement

“I’m pleased because we only conceded a shot that wasn’t really a chance in the first half and the shot against the backbone in the second, coming from a missed ball. We did a lot of good things. Now I hope to win fluidity and precision before goal.

“It’s not easy when teams sit down so much, but we have to look for alternative ways to do damage. Players have to take four or five concepts that are important and maintain them throughout the game.”

Source | sport

The win sees Barca again at the top of the table and is a good start to life at Camp Nou for Setien. Next is a trip to Ibiza in Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

advertisement