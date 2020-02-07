advertisement

Barcelona boss Quique Setien says his team is heading in the aftermath of Thursday’s New Cup loss to Athletic Bilbao.

A stoppage-time goal by Inaki Williams sent the hosts into the final four of the tournament and continued a rather miserable week for Barça.

Setien’s men had chances to win the match, with Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi both denied by Unai Simon, and the Barça boss appeared quite happy afterwards.

Setien “Everything went well except for the result and was eliminated. I’m pretty happy with how we played. Many people see the result, but it’s about the way. And we’re heading in the right direction. “

– Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) February 6, 2020

Barcelona will have to pick themselves soon after returning to action on Sunday in La Liga with a trip to Benito Villamarin to take on Real Betis.

